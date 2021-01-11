Original

The United States vs. Billie HolidayThe United States vs. Billie Holiday

RDramaMusicHistoryBiography • Black StoriesMovie2021

Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940’s, the gove...more

Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In ...More

The Godmother of Civil Rights

The United States vs. Billie Holiday Official Trailer

About this Movie

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940’s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, “Strange Fruit.”

Starring: Andra DayTrevante RhodesGarrett HedlundNatasha LyonneDa'Vine Joy Randolph

Director: Lee Daniels

RDramaMusicHistoryBiographyBlack StoriesMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

