About this Movie
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940’s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
Starring: Andra DayTrevante RhodesGarrett HedlundNatasha LyonneDa'Vine Joy Randolph
Director: Lee Daniels
