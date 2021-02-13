1 season available (6 episodes)

Hip Hop UncoveredHip Hop Uncovered

Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre. The documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it.more

Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s stree...More

TVMABlack StoriesMusicDocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Hip Hop Uncovered

Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre. The documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it.

TVMABlack StoriesMusicDocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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