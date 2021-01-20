FX on Hulu Logo • 1 season available

Hip Hop UncoveredHip Hop Uncovered

TVMADocumentaries • Music • Black StoriesTV Series • 2021

Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip ...more

Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s stree...More

1 season available (2 episodes)

1 season available

(2 episodes)

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

A Child Is Born With No State of Mind

Hip Hop Uncovered introduces five main contributors (Big U, Deb, Trick Trick, Bimmy and Haitian Jack). They are the unsung heroes of hip hop’s legacy. They are the men and women who worked in the shadows to affect hip hop at the highest levels.
Episode 2

Cash Rules Everything Around Me

Our OGs learn to hustle, hoping to make a better life for their families. The lessons they learn provide them unique business acumen that will one day serve them in the music business.

Official Trailer

The OGs Teaser

About this Show

Hip Hop Uncovered

Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre. The documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it.

TVMA • Documentaries • Music • Black Stories • TV Series • 2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd
