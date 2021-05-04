FX on Hulu Logo • 1 season available (3 episodes)

PridePride

TVMADocumentaries • LGBTQ+TV Series2021

“PRIDE” is a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil ri...more

“PRIDE” is a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

1950s: People Had Parties

A revealing look at the vibrant and full lives lived by queer people in the 1950s amidst a steep rise in governmental regulations against the LGBTQ+ community led by Senator Joseph McCarthy, who ushered in an era of government-sanctioned persecution.
Episode 2

1960s: Riots and Revolutions

Even before Stonewall, Pride took root in the 1960s when lesser-known heroes from marginalized communities, including queer girls of color and trans women, played an integral role in the advancement of the movement.
Episode 3

1970s: The Vanguard of Struggle

In this personal journey, Cheryl Dunye interweaves archival footage, personal testimonies and interviews to show how the 1970s helped forge a national movement.

Pride Official Trailer

About this Show

Pride

“PRIDE” is a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s. Six renowned LGBTQ+ directors explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define us as a nation. The limited series spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality. The evolution of trans rights and identities through the decades is charted through interviews and archival footage of pioneers including Christine Jorgensen, Flawless Sabrina, Ceyenne Doroshow, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Dean Spade and Raquel Willis.

TVMADocumentariesLGBTQ+TV Series2021

You May Also Like

The Con
Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Pray, Obey, Kill
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
1969
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Because of an Earlier Incident
Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
AKA Jane Roe
TVMA • Documentaries, Legal • TV Series (2020)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Hip Hop Uncovered
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2021)
More in Common
TVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The Reagans
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Total Recall(ed): The Story of America's Largest, Wildest Recall Election
Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Case Against Adnan Syed
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The School That Tried to End Racism
Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on