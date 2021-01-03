Call Me Kat

Call Me KatCall Me Kat

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series • 2021

ExtrasDetails

Mayim Bialik Talks About The Show

Support The Best Friends Animal Society

First Look: The Life Of Kat

Teaser: I'm An Optimistic Human Woman

Preview: My Life Is Awesome

Teaser: Don't Be Shy

Teaser: Things Are Coming Together

About this Show

In an effort to prove to her mother -- and society -- that it's possible to be single at 39 and still be happy, Kat spends her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Ky.

Starring: Mayim BialikSwoosie KurtzKyla PrattCheyenne JacksonLeslie Jordan

