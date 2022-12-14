"Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game" follows the story of Eastside Golf and its quest to enter the world of sports fashion and sneaker culture. From humble beginnings to a deal with the top brand in the world, the founders of Eastside Golf look to create the ultimate and most sought-after shoes in the world – known in sneaker culture as "Grails."more
"Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game" follows the story of East...More
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"Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game" follows the story of Eastside Golf and its quest to enter the world of sports fashion and sneaker culture. From humble beginnings to a deal with the top brand in the world, the founders of Eastside Golf look to create the ultimate and most sought-after shoes in the world – known in sneaker culture as "Grails."
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Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game
"Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game" follows the story of Eastside Golf and its quest to enter the world of sports fashion and sneaker culture. From humble beginnings to a deal with the top brand in the world, the founders of Eastside Golf look to create the ultimate and most sought-after shoes in the world – known in sneaker culture as "Grails."