In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to the late-night talk show genre, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.more
In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and...More
Starring: Daniel "Desus Nice" BakerJoel "The Kid Mero" Martinez
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In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to the late-night talk show genre, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.
Starring: Daniel "Desus Nice" BakerJoel "The Kid Mero" Martinez
About this Show
Desus & Mero
In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to the late-night talk show genre, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.
Starring: Daniel "Desus Nice" BakerJoel "The Kid Mero" Martinez