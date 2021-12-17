1 season available (6 episodes)

Women of the MovementWomen of the Movement

Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South. Inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement”.more

Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for he...More

Starring: Adrienne WarrenTonya PinkinsCedric Joe

Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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'Women of the Movement' Full Trailer - THURS JAN 6 on ABC
Behind the Scenes of "Women of the Movement"

About this Show

Women of the Movement

Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South. Inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement”.

Starring: Adrienne WarrenTonya PinkinsCedric JoeRay FisherGlynn Turman

Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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