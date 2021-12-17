Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South. Inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement”.more
Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for he...More
Starring: Adrienne WarrenTonya PinkinsCedric Joe
Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar
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Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South. Inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement”.
Starring: Adrienne WarrenTonya PinkinsCedric JoeRay FisherGlynn Turman
Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar
About this Show
Women of the Movement
Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South. Inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement”.
Starring: Adrienne WarrenTonya PinkinsCedric JoeRay FisherGlynn Turman
Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar