Exhibiting ForgivenessExhibiting Forgiveness

An admired American painter's path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father in this raw and deeply moving film starring André Holland and Andra Day.more

An admired American painter's path to success is derailed by an u...More

Starring: André HollandJohn Earl JelksAndra Day

Director: Titus Kaphar

RDramaMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

LIMITED TIME DEAL · DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/mo. $2.99/mo. for 4 mos.
Save 72% per month for 4 mos. Ends 3/30.Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/mo. $2.99/mo. for 4 mos.
Save 72% per month for 4 mos. Ends 3/30.
GET THIS DEAL
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
My Penguin FriendPG • Drama • Movie (2024)
City of DreamsR • Drama • Movie (2024)
El Mejor Infarto De Mi VidaTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2025)
Fleeting Lies (English Dub)Drama • TV Series (2023)
Cooked (Eng Dub)TVMA • Drama • Movie (2025)
Once in a ValentineTVMA • Drama • Movie (2024)
The Suspicions of Mr WhicherDrama • TV Series
Interior ChinatownTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
Another YouTVMA • Drama • Movie (2025)
Love, Sex, & RobotsTVMA • Drama • Movie (2023)
Disney’s Snow White | A Special LookNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2025)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2023)
Nemesis (Eng Dub)Drama • TV Series (2024)
This Is Not Hollywood (Eng Dub)Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Double Crossed: Sooner or Later, You'll Pay the PriceTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2024)

Exhibiting Forgiveness - Trailer

About this Movie

Exhibiting Forgiveness

An admired American painter's path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father in this raw and deeply moving film starring André Holland and Andra Day.

Starring: André HollandJohn Earl JelksAndra DayAunjanue Ellis-TaylorDaniel Michael Barriere

Director: Titus Kaphar

RDramaMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
THEN $10.99/MO.^
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $22.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$2.99/mo. for 4 mos.^
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^Savings compared to the then-current regular monthly price of Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic. Offer applies to ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan. Valid only for new and eligible returning Disney+, Hulu, and/or ESPN+ subscribers, who are 18 years of age or older. After 4-month promo period, Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic auto-renews at then-current monthly retail price ($10.99/mo (plus tax, where applicable)) until canceled. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. Hulu content can be streamed via Disney+ on up to 2 devices simultaneously. Additional app feature and device restrictions apply. Offer valid until 11:59 PM PT on 3/30/25. Additional terms apply
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.