1 season available (10 episodes)

50/50 Flip50/50 Flip

Featuring husband and wife team Krystal and Dedric Polite, who use their 50/50 flip strategy to maximize profits, renovating a home with less than $50,000 in under 50 days. These real estate investors have flipped the flipping business in Burlington, N.C., as they transform homes in the area Krystal and her family grew up in and currently reside. Their priority is creating affordable housing for everyone and not allowing a big developer to come in and outprice their hometown. By investing back in the community, they also want to create generational wealth they can leave to their two young boys.more

Featuring husband and wife team Krystal and Dedric Polite, who us...More

TVPGBlack StoriesLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2022
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50/50 Flip - Trailer

About this Show

50/50 Flip

Featuring husband and wife team Krystal and Dedric Polite, who use their 50/50 flip strategy to maximize profits, renovating a home with less than $50,000 in under 50 days. These real estate investors have flipped the flipping business in Burlington, N.C., as they transform homes in the area Krystal and her family grew up in and currently reside. Their priority is creating affordable housing for everyone and not allowing a big developer to come in and outprice their hometown. By investing back in the community, they also want to create generational wealth they can leave to their two young boys.

TVPGBlack StoriesLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2022
  • da
  • hd

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