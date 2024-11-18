Original

The Honorable ShyneThe Honorable Shyne

The Honorable Shyne tells the remarkable story of Moses “Shyne” Barrow, the Grammy Award-winning musician turned politician. A rising star in the late 1990s, Shyne’s promising rap career was cut short after being charged in a high-profile New York nightclub shooting, along with rap impresario Sean “Puffy” Combs. Shyne was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to ten years in prison, while Combs was acquitted. After prison, Shyne reemerged in his native Belize, where he transitioned from music to politics, ultimately becoming the Leader of Opposition Party. His journey is one of redemption, resilience, and transformation. This documentary provides an intimate look at Shyne’s personal evolution as he navigates fame, incarceration and a return home to Belize, where he finds new purpose and strives to lead his country to a brighter future.more

The Honorable Shyne tells the remarkable story of Moses “Shyne” B...More

TVMADocumentariesMusicBlack StoriesMovie2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
CamdenDocumentaries, Music • TV Series (2024)
QueenieDrama • TV Series (2024)
Black Twitter: A People's HistoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Breakin' On The OneTV14 • Documentaries, Dance • Movie (2024)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2024)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Patrice: The MovieNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Cult Massacre: One Day in JonestownTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri PapiniTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2024)
Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley TrialsDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Mastermind: To Think Like a KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of TerrorDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Me HereafterCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)

The Honorable Shyne - Trailer

About this Movie

The Honorable Shyne

The Honorable Shyne tells the remarkable story of Moses “Shyne” Barrow, the Grammy Award-winning musician turned politician. A rising star in the late 1990s, Shyne’s promising rap career was cut short after being charged in a high-profile New York nightclub shooting, along with rap impresario Sean “Puffy” Combs. Shyne was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to ten years in prison, while Combs was acquitted. After prison, Shyne reemerged in his native Belize, where he transitioned from music to politics, ultimately becoming the Leader of Opposition Party. His journey is one of redemption, resilience, and transformation. This documentary provides an intimate look at Shyne’s personal evolution as he navigates fame, incarceration and a return home to Belize, where he finds new purpose and strives to lead his country to a brighter future.

TVMADocumentariesMusicBlack StoriesMovie2024

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
With Ads
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
No Ads
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu, both with ads
Disney+ and Hulu, both without ads
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
No ads on Disney+
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.