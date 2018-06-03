Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.more
Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segm...More
Starring: Mj RodriguezIndya MooreDominique Jackson
Creators: Ryan MurphyBrad FalchukSteven Canals
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Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.
About this Show
Pose
Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.