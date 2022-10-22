Original • 1 season available (2 episodes)

The Hair TalesThe Hair Tales

The Hair Tales is a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. A docu series where 6 diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.more

The Hair Tales is a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity...More

Creator: Michaela Angela Davis

TV14Lifestyle & CultureAutomotiveDocumentariesTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

The Hair Tales Trailer

About this Show

The Hair Tales

The Hair Tales is a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. A docu series where 6 diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.

Creator: Michaela Angela Davis

TV14Lifestyle & CultureAutomotiveDocumentariesTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

You May Also Like

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking BarbieTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Victoria's Secret: Angels and DemonsDocumentaries • TV Series (2022)
The Next Thing You EatTVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
JawlineTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is PowerTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Ballet NowTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Housewife & the Shah ShockerLifestyle & Culture, News • TV Series (2021)
UntouchableTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
AileyPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
69: The Saga of Danny HernandezTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Mormon No MoreDocumentaries • TV Series (2022)
Legacy: The True Story of the LA LakersTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2022)
Have You Seen This Man?Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
SasquatchTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeNews, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.