The Hair Tales
The Hair Tales is a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. A docu series where 6 diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.
Creator: Michaela Angela Davis