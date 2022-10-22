Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

The Hair TalesThe Hair Tales

From Executive Producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela angela Davis, The Hair Tales is a dynamic celebration of Black women's identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. A docu-series where 6 diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.more

From Executive Producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Mi...More

Creator: Michaela Angela Davis

TVPGDocumentariesLifestyle & CultureTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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The Hair Tales S1 - Trailer

About this Show

The Hair Tales

From Executive Producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela angela Davis, The Hair Tales is a dynamic celebration of Black women's identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. A docu-series where 6 diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.

Creator: Michaela Angela Davis

TVPGDocumentariesLifestyle & CultureTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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