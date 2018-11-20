1 season available (10 episodes)

Kulipari: Dream WalkerKulipari: Dream Walker

After the destruction of the Amphibilands in "Army of Frogs", Kulipari: Dream Walker continues the story in Nova Australis where the new inhabitants include Frogs, Lizards, Spiders, Platypuses and even Scorpions, who are all attempting to live in peace. The settlement is protected by the super-powerful Kulipari warriors with their poison-enhanced abilities and guided by Darel, The Blue Sky King. But threats from the Outback are causing increasing concern; bandits, rogue Scorpions, and even savage raiders from the dark city of Cardigal are on the move. When Lord Darkan of Cardigal captures the Dream Walker, a young Kulipari whose abilities are the stuff of legend, it is time for Darel to lead a rescue mission – leaving Nova Australis in the care of young, inexperienced Kulipari who must quickly learn to be the heroes they were meant to be.more

KidsAdventureAnimationBlack StoriesFamilyTV Series2018

About this Show

