RapCaviar Presents

“RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this six-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective. With a focus on candid, riveting storytelling, each episode examines a deep-rooted issue affecting hip-hop artists, their fans, and society at large, including explorations of mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media criticism, and the cost of virality. Featuring commentary from cultural tastemakers, media experts, and extensive historical context, the series highlights tales of triumph, disruption, empowerment, and redemption. Follow a new generation of artists as they confront contentious topics, reshape the culture, and challenge societal norms while making some of the most impactful music of their careers.more

DocumentariesBlack StoriesTV Series2023

