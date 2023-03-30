Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

RapCaviar PresentsRapCaviar Presents

“RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this six-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective. With a focus on candid, riveting storytelling, each episode examines a deep-rooted issue affecting hip-hop artists, their fans, and society at large, including explorations of mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media criticism, and the cost of virality. Featuring commentary from cultural tastemakers, media experts, and extensive historical context, the series highlights tales of triumph, disruption, empowerment, and redemption. Follow a new generation of artists as they confront contentious topics, reshape the culture, and challenge societal norms while making some of the most impactful music of their careers.more

“RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new documentary series that ...More

TVMABlack StoriesMusicDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
RapCaviar Presents S1 - Trailer

About this Show

RapCaviar Presents

“RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this six-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective. With a focus on candid, riveting storytelling, each episode examines a deep-rooted issue affecting hip-hop artists, their fans, and society at large, including explorations of mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media criticism, and the cost of virality. Featuring commentary from cultural tastemakers, media experts, and extensive historical context, the series highlights tales of triumph, disruption, empowerment, and redemption. Follow a new generation of artists as they confront contentious topics, reshape the culture, and challenge societal norms while making some of the most impactful music of their careers.

TVMABlack StoriesMusicDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

You May Also Like

Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMusic, News • TV Series (2023)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
Rap Trap: Hip Hop on TrialBlack Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections -- A Soul of a Nation PresentationTVPG • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
The Age of InfluenceTV14 • Docuseries, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
AnthemTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Dark Side of the 90sTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Legacy: The True Story of the LA LakersTVMA • Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2022)
Grails: When Sneakers Change the GameNot Rated • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
White Men Can't JumpR • Basketball, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of PopMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.