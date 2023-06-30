'Unexpected' tells the story of two activists and heroes, Masonia Traylor and Ciarra Ci Ci Covin as they create an underground network of women helping women cope with and survive an HIV diagnosis in the rural South. A story of hope, perseverance, and the power of a shared connection. 'Unexpected' highlights a critical issue facing women all over the country: HIV and explores why Black women are disproportionately affected by the disease.more
'Unexpected' tells the story of two activists and heroes, Masonia...More
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'Unexpected' tells the story of two activists and heroes, Masonia Traylor and Ciarra Ci Ci Covin as they create an underground network of women helping women cope with and survive an HIV diagnosis in the rural South. A story of hope, perseverance, and the power of a shared connection. 'Unexpected' highlights a critical issue facing women all over the country: HIV and explores why Black women are disproportionately affected by the disease.
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Unexpected
'Unexpected' tells the story of two activists and heroes, Masonia Traylor and Ciarra Ci Ci Covin as they create an underground network of women helping women cope with and survive an HIV diagnosis in the rural South. A story of hope, perseverance, and the power of a shared connection. 'Unexpected' highlights a critical issue facing women all over the country: HIV and explores why Black women are disproportionately affected by the disease.