Flight

TVMA Family Drama Black Stories Movie 2012

A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his p...more

A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical mal...More

Flight - Trailer

About this Movie

Flight

A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time.

Starring: Denzel WashingtonDon CheadleKelly ReillyJohn GoodmanBruce Greenwood

Director: Robert Zemeckis

  • 5.1
  • hd

