About this Movie
Flight
A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time.
Starring: Denzel WashingtonDon CheadleKelly ReillyJohn GoodmanBruce Greenwood
Director: Robert Zemeckis
