Trailer
2 seasons available

Flavor of Love

TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series • 2006

You may remember him from VH1's hit shows "The Surreal Life 3" and "Strange Love," but just when you thought you heard your last "Yeah, Boyeee!" VH1 i...more

Watch Trailer

You may remember him from VH1's hit shows "The Surreal Life 3" and "Strange Love," but just when you thought you heard your last "Yeah, Boyeee!" VH1 i...more

Start watching Flavor of Love

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

2 seasons available (23 episodes)

2 seasons available

(23 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season12
Episode 1

Series Premiere

Flavor Flav welcomes 20 new women to his mansion with the hope of finding his "real" Betty this time around
Episode 2

Flav Is Blind

Flavor Flav challenges his remaining fourteen Flavorettes to a blind speed dating competition
Episode 3

She Works Hard for Her Money

Twelve girls are left and jealousy is running rampant.
Episode 4

Jelly On the Telly

Flavor Flav wants a girl who knows how to shake that pudding!
Episode 5

Famous Friends Annd Strangeness

Flavor Flav knows everyone who's anyone in the hip hop industry and today he wants to have them all over to his house.
Episode 6

Who Loves New York

Just like last season, Flav has invited a special guest from his past to help give him input on his selection of ladies.
Episode 7

Boxin' Each Other Out

The five Flav-ellas left want the inside scoop, so he puts all five of the girls in the parlor with a ballot box and pictures of themselves.
Episode 8

Steppin' Out Flav Style

Four girls are left and it's time to go on a little trip.
Episode 9

Family Flavors

Three girls are left! It's time to meet the ladies' parents.
Episode 10

Oh No She Didn't

A lot of incredible stuff has happened in Flav's house since the girls' arrived. Here's the poop.
Episode 11

Belize in Love

Two girls remain. One gets Flav.
Episode 12

After the Lovin'

Flavor Flav and all 20 of the Flavorettes from season 2 are back!

Trailer

You May Also Like

The Real Housewives of Atlanta
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2008)
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Basketball Wives LA
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
Little Women: Atlanta
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Unexpected
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
Snowfall
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Bring It!
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2005)
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The Rap Game
TVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

2 seasons available (23 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial