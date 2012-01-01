Django Unchained

RActionDramaAdventureWestern • Movie2012

A freed slave sets out to rescue his wife with the help of a bounty hunter.

About this Movie

Starring: Jamie FoxxChristoph WaltzLeonardo DiCaprioSamuel L. JacksonKerry Washington

Director: Quentin Tarantino

  • 5.1
  • hd

