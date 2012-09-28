SoulSoul

What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios' feature film SOUL introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) - a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before - a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what's great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life's most important questions. Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter ("Inside Out," "Up"), co-directed by Kemp Powers ("One Night in Miami"), written by Kemp Powers & Mike Jones, and produced by Academy Award® nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short "Lou"), SOUL also stars the voice talents of Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Daveed Diggs. It features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste, with Oscar® winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails composing an original score that drifts between the real and soul worlds.more

What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios' feature...More

Starring: Jamie FoxxTina FeyPhylicia Rashad

Director: Pete Docter

PGAdventureActionAnimationComedyKidsMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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Soul - Trailer

About this Movie

Soul

What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios' feature film SOUL introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) - a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before - a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what's great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life's most important questions. Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter ("Inside Out," "Up"), co-directed by Kemp Powers ("One Night in Miami"), written by Kemp Powers & Mike Jones, and produced by Academy Award® nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short "Lou"), SOUL also stars the voice talents of Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Daveed Diggs. It features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste, with Oscar® winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails composing an original score that drifts between the real and soul worlds.

Starring: Jamie FoxxTina FeyPhylicia RashadAhmir "Questlove" ThompsonAngela Bassett

Director: Pete Docter

PGAdventureActionAnimationComedyKidsMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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