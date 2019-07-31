2 seasons available (15 episodes)

Sherman's ShowcaseSherman's Showcase

Travel through time via music and comedy drawn from the library of this musical variety show.more

Travel through time via music and comedy drawn from the library o...More

Starring: Bashir SalahuddinDiallo Riddle

Creators: Diallo RiddleBashir Salahuddin

TVMABlack StoriesComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Animated Title Treatment
Behind the Scenes 203B
Behind the Scenes: 201B
Behind the Scenes: 202B
Behind the Scenes: 204B
Critics
Episode 202
Episode 203
Episode 204
Episode 205
Episode 206
Episode 207
Overview A: Sherman's Is Back
Overview B: Music
Season Promo
Sherman's Showcase - Trailer
Show Clips: 202S
Show Clips: 203S
Show Clips: 204S
Show Clips: 205S
Show Clips: 206S
Tune-In Card
Trailer: Full Length
Behind the Scenes: The Creators
Behind the Scenes: The Dancers
Behind the Scenes: The Guests
Behind the Scenes: The Music
Brother You Wrong
Sneak Peek: Behind the Charade
Sneak Peek: Enemies
Sneak Peek: July 8, 1995
Sneak Peek: Meet Sherman
Sneak Peek: Ray J's Showcase
Sneak Peek: The Ladies of the Showcase
Sneak Peek: The Showcase Dancers
Sneak Peek: White Music
TGIM (Thank God It's Morris)
This Is How He Did It: The Montell Jordan Story
Lady Rap Battle
Drop It Low for Jesus by RWKSY (Real Women Know Something, Yall)

About this Show

Sherman's Showcase

Travel through time via music and comedy drawn from the library of this musical variety show.

Starring: Bashir SalahuddinDiallo Riddle

Creators: Diallo RiddleBashir Salahuddin

TVMABlack StoriesComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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