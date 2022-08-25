Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

MikeMike

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, Executive Producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story. MIKE is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson - and it is one wild ride.more

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, To...More

Starring: Trevante RhodesRussell HornsbyGrace Zabriskie

Creator: Steven Rogers

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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How Ann Wolfe Trained Trevante Rhodes for MIKE!
Mike Official Trailer
Mike Official Teaser

About this Show

Mike

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, Executive Producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story. MIKE is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson - and it is one wild ride.

Starring: Trevante RhodesRussell HornsbyGrace ZabriskieHarvey KeitelLaura Harrier

Creator: Steven Rogers

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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