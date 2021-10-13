Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

DopesickDopesick

From Executive Producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.more

From Executive Producer Danny Strong and starring and executive p...More

Starring: Michael KeatonRosario DawsonPeter Sarsgaard

TVMADramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Social Impact of Dopesick
Inside the Episode: Breakthrough Pain
Inside the Episode: First Bottle
Inside the Episode: The 5th Vital Sign
Next On Episode 4
David Vs. Goliath
Dopesick - Inside the Series
Inside the Episode 107 - Dopesick
Inside the Episode 108 - Dopesick
Inside the Episode: Hammer the Abusers
Inside the Episode: Pseudo-addiction
Inside the Episode: The Whistle Blower
Next On 107 - Dopesick
Next On 108 - Dopesick
Next On Episode 5
Next On Episode 6
Dopesick Trailer

About this Show

Dopesick

From Executive Producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.

Starring: Michael KeatonRosario DawsonPeter SarsgaardKaitlyn DeverWill Poulter

TVMADramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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