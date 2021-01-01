What's Love Got to Do With It?

RDramaBiography • Movie1993

The true-life story of Tina Turner — a remarkable and talented star.

The true-life story of Tina Turner — a remarkable and talented star.

What's Love Got to Do With It? - Excerpt

About this Movie

What's Love Got to Do With It?

The true-life story of Tina Turner — a remarkable and talented star.

Starring: Angela BassettLaurence FishburneVanessa Bell CallowayJenifer LewisRae'Ven Larrymore-Kelly

Director: Brian Gibson

RDramaBiographyMovie1993
  • hd

