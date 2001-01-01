Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Black Stories
Popular TV
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
Grown-ish
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood.
Snowfall
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
Key & Peele
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Tired of watching just one comedian at a time? Get a pair. Catch sketch comedy masters and best friends Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele for a half hour of irreverent wit, pop-culture impressions and escalating absurdity.
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
The Chi
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.
Everybody Hates Chris
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
HBO presents this gripping and totally unvarnished drama series that chronicles the vagaries of crime and law enforcement in Baltimore.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
Insecure
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Created by and starring Issa Rae, this comedy series looks at the friendship of two modern-day black women and all of their tribulations.
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Young rappers try to build their music careers in Atlanta.
The Shop: Uninterrupted
TVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Barbershops around the country play host to free-flowing and spirited discussions on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics.
Ballers
TVMA • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2015)
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars in this series that explores the whirlwind life of a group of current and former football players in Miami.
American Gods
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shadow Moon is released from prison early following the death of his wife; mysterious con artist Mr. Wednesday recruits Shadow to be his bodyguard.
Living Single
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) has it all—a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire (Kim Coles) who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Their third roommate is a sarcastic, selfish fortune hunter Regine (Kim Fields). And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend, Maxine (Erika Alexander)—a tough, aggressive divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right—spends more time here than she does in her own home. With love, laughter and a little bit of luck, four women in New York City on the threshold of the rest of their lives hilariously celebrate Living Single.
Queen Sugar
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Rebooting the hit movie franchise, "Lethal Weapon" is set in modern-day Los Angeles, where Detective Roger Murtaugh works a crime-ridden beat. Murtaugh, a married father of three, finds himself working with Detective Wesley Cole, a former international CIA operative who has been everywhere and seen everything.
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2013)
In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears from the outside. But within the walls of the family's opulent mansion, dysfunction and double lives threaten to destroy the Cryers' world of privilege. The family's patriarch, Jim, is a powerful judge with political ambitions that are put at risk by his double life that includes affairs with high-priced escorts. Jim's wife, Katheryn, is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her family's status while playing the role of a loving and dutiful wife. Son Wyatt is a troubled jock who continuously goes in and out of rehab, and daughter Amanda is a struggling law student who has unknowingly befriended a woman, Candace Young, who has the power to ruin the entire family and also happens to be the estranged daughter of the Cryers' maid, Hanna. When manipulative Candace realizes that she is Jim's escort, she sees that as an opportunity of a lifetime.
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister's three kids while she's in rehab.
Mixed-ish
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
In this spinoff of the hit series black-ish, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow's parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
Three talented singers navigate the music industry on their road to success.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel
TVPG • Talk & Interview, Sports • TV Series (2017)
HBO's 31-time Emmy(R)-winning sports magazine brings you the stories in sports that can't be found anywhere else!
Love Thy Neighbor
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
A comedy series by Tyler Perry follows daily struggles/triumphs of the Love family. Matriarch Hattie Mae lives in the simple house she bought with one of her husbands way back. Daughter Linda lives there part-time, and her son, Danny, is a permanent resident since college graduation. Now fed up with adults living in her home, Hattie Mae sends the two packing. Despite being ousted, Linda still helps at Love Train Diner, a converted railroad car where Hattie Mae serves her popular recipes. Meanwhile, Danny rooms with Sam, a 30-year-old "teen."
White Famous
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah stars as Floyd Mooney, a young African-American comedian whose star is on the rise. But the path to stardom is a minefield that Floyd must navigate to maintain his credibility while attempting to become "white famous." Executive produced by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and based on his experiences, this hilarious comedy series is also executive produced by Tom Kapinos, creator of Californication.
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
The new cast is devoted to pursuing their dreams in both career and romance, these artists must balance between work and play against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. This season will explore one of the most complex relationships in franchise history.
The Game
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Being the wife or girlfriend of a pro-football player might sound like a glamorous and stress-free existence, but Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry) is about to discover the truth. Melanie’s boyfriend, Derwin (Pooch Hall), is the new third-string wide receiver for the San Diego Sabers. While Derwin worries about the plays on the field, Melanie learns about the power plays that NFL wives use to get their men the best agents, managers, endorsements, merchandising deals and even the “in” charity. As she deals with egos, groupies and image consultants, Melanie is finding out how “the game” is played among the women behind the athletes.
Esme and Roy
TV14 • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2018)
From the makers of "Sesame Street" comes this animated series about a young girl named Esme and her monster pal Roy.
Saints & Sinners
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
Only God and the Devil can tell the difference between a saint and a sinner at Greater Hope Baptist Church. With a history stretching over several generations, the church and the townspeople of Cypress, Georgia truly are a family. However, in this family, love and loyalty have become tainted by lust and greed. As mysteries unravel, deeply-ingrained secrets threaten to demolish the very heart of the community and shatter the lives of those within it.
If Loving You Is Wrong
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Couples and friends in a middle-class community are the focus of this drama series by Tyler Perry. While it may seem typical, below the surface lie heartbreak and deceit, threatening everybody's well-being. Residents include married Randal and Marcie; she desperately wants children; he's having an affair with Alex, the wife of best friend Brad. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, divorced Esperanza pursues a budding relationship with Julius while keeping it secret from her vindictive ex, Edward.
The Paynes
TV14 • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Curtis and Ella Payne have decided to take the next step in their lives -- retirement. A death in the family has the Paynes traveling to Sun Coast, Fla., to attend the funeral of Curtis' Uncle Robert. Their trip takes an unexpected turn when Ella and Curtis get roped into a real estate deal, landing them in a new community with a new church and unfamiliar family members. The family is thrown straight back into the issues that viewers find in their everyday lives. As life lessons abound, Ella finds a new business, new home and new purpose.
Little Women: Atlanta
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
In Little Women: Atlanta, the little ladies turn it up wherever they go out, especially with club promoter Emily leading the charge. There is no shortage of drama within this circle of friends as they face the daily challenges that come with being a little person.
A Black Lady Sketch Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2019)
A sketch-comedy series from comedian/actor Robin Thede, featuring a cast of black women and celebrity guests.
Black Jesus
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2014)
Black Jesus, the live-action comedy from award-winning creator Aaron McGruder and Mike Clattenburg, follows Jesus in present day Compton, CA on a daily mission to spread love and kindness throughout the neighborhood with the help of his small but loyal group of downtrodden followers.
Shots Fired
TV14 • Crime, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
A racially charged shooting in a small town causes social unrest and draws media attention.
Bring It!
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Coach Dianna Williams and her Dancing Dolls troupe are taking on the hip hop world - one dance off at a time! Based in Jackson, Mississippi, it's Coach D's Dancing Dolls versus the rest of the world in this real life Bring It On.
Survivor's Remorse
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2014)
Cam Calloway is about to find out the price he'll pay for stardom, love and loyalty. A basketball star in his early 20s, Calloway's life changes after he signs a multimillion-dollar contract with a team in Atlanta. He arrives in Georgia bright-eyed and eager to begin his career, joined by cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn, who tries to keep Cam focused and free from distractions caused by Cam's blunt-but-loyal sister M-Chuck and opportunistic mom Cassie. Feeling a responsibility to support needy family and friends, Cam wrestles with the rewards and pitfalls of sudden wealth and fame. "Survivor's Remorse" is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by Mike O'Malley ("Yes, Dear") and Tom Werner, among others.
Rosewood
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the world’s hottest cities – Miami – ROSEWOOD is the story of Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr., (Morris Chestnut, “Nurse Jackie,” “The Best Man”), the city’s top private pathologist. Brilliant, cool with tons of charisma, Rosewood teams up with the tough-as-nails Det. Annalise Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz, “The After”), to uncover clues no one else sees and help the Miami PD solve the city’s most challenging cases. While she’s impressed by Rosewood’s incredible abilities, his constant optimism is more annoying than it is infectious. But somehow, week-to-week, this unlikely tag team will solve many crimes together.
The Carmichael Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
From the comedy of Jerrod Carmichael and Nick Stoller comes an irreverent sitcom inspired by Jerrod's relationships with his say-anything, contrarian father, his therapist-in-training girlfriend, his ever-hustling brother and his mother who
is always, always, always right with Jesus.
Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please
Documentaries, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Hosted by Craig Robinson, this three-part series explores nine Black voices who are part of the next generation of excellence. Join us as we embark on this visual journey.
Good Times
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1974)
As a lower-middle-class Black family living on the south side of Chicago, the Evans family tries hard to make ends meet. Endowed with a great sense of humor, there are many laughs along the way.
Lincoln Heights
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2007)
Cassie Sutton’s world is turned upside-down when her father Eddie Sutton, an ambitious cop, moves their family to a tough inner-city neighborhood. Not only does Cassie have to struggle to fit in at her new school, she’ll learn what it means to be a teenager growing up in a place that isn’t always safe. The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Nicki Micheaux, Erica Hubbard, Mishon Ratliff and Rhyon Brown. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
Basketball Wives LA
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
There's plenty of drama on the BBWLA court this second outing, starting with old business, as Malaysia tries to help repair the rift between Jackie and the group. On tap are new rivalries, beefs galore, and Jackie and Doug Christie's wedding anniversary.
Black Market: Dispatches
TV14 • Documentaries, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
A look inside the world of illegal goods and services and how contraband moves across borders.
The Jeffersons
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1974)
A spin-off of All in the Family, The Jeffersons is about a nouveau riche, African-American family who move into a luxury apartment building on the East Side of Manhattan.