Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Forget about homework. The students of Class 3E have a more important assignment: kill the teacher! Their tentacle-d sensei moves at Mach 20, and he’s out to conquer the classroom after destroying most of the moon!
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth – the Legendary One Piece!
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
High School DxD
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
After being killed by a fallen angel, Issei Hyodo is brought back to life by the gorgeous president of his high school's Occult Research Club, Rias Gremory, who turns out to be a high-ranking demon. With devilish new powers, Issei is bound to serve Rias.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
Rig 45
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A damage regulator from Benthos Oil is sent out to Rig 45 two days before Christmas to investigate a fatality, which may not be an accident.
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
When four young wizards from the most destructive guild in Fiore team up to take jobs, they forge a bond more powerful than any magic and grow stronger with every mission. Whatever you do, don't mess with these friends or you'll get burned!
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!
Murdoch Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Halfworlds
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Delve into the underworld of mythological demons that inhabit the back alleys of Jakarta in this series.
Luther
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
On a moral crusade, with only his convictions for company, John Luther (Idris Elba) is a deeply troubled man, a philosophical cop possessed by the insoluble problem of evil and justice in a Godless world, who gets pulled to the very edge of temptation.
Hero
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (2002)
In medieval China, a man tells how he defeated three assassins to defend the king - but the king spins his own versions of the tales in this lavish, action-packed spectacle.
Haikyu!!
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he’s been determined to become the next big thing in High School Volleyball. Unfortunately, he’s barely played the game. The only time he was able to play in junior high, his team was defeated in their first and only match against a team lead by up-and-coming setter Tobio. Now in high school, Shoyo finally has a chance to join a real team. The catch is: he must learn to play on a team with his old nemesis.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Agatha Christie's Marple
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's crime thrillers featuring the author's much-loved spinster sleuth Miss Jane Marple.
Harlots
TVMA • Drama, British • TV Series (2017)
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.
Danganronpa: The Animation
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Hope's Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monobear, who declares that the only way to pass the class is by sending a fellow student home in a body bag.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.
Killing for Love
Documentaries, International • Movie (2017)
What could drive an innocent man to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit? A shocking true tale of obsessive love, betrayal, and murder.
Fugget About It
TVMA • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack his good old Uncle Cheech (who routinely spills mob secrets), he goes to his boss Don Gambini to plead his case and try to save his uncle’s life. When nothing comes of it, he politely throws Gambini out the window. Now with all of New York out to get him, Jimmy has no choice but to turn to the Feds and he and his family enter the witness protection program in small-town Canada. The Falcones are now the “MacDougals” and it’s not easy going from glorified gangsters to neighborhood nobodies.
It’s a fish out of water story, except these fish are sharks.
Samurai Champloo
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break-dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. They may not be friends, but their paths continually cross. And when ditzy waitress Fuu gets them out of hot water with the local magistrate, they agree to join her search for the samurai who smells like sunflowers.
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
With one Gym badge left before he can enter the Kalos League, Ash is pursuing his dream of becoming a Pokémon Master. Serena steps closer to achieving her dreams, too, as her Pokémon Showcase path draws ever closer to competing for the crown of Kalos Queen. But sinister forces are in motion that could upset their plans. Will the shadowy Team Flare get their wish, or can our heroes protect Squishy—and the entire Kalos region—from their burning ambitions?
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
Jet Li's Fearless
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Jet Li stars as real life martial arts legend Huo Yuanjia, who becomes the most famous and revered fighter in all of China. Along the way, he creates the Jin Wu Sports Federation, and comes to be it's spiritual guru.
The Irregular at Magic High School
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Magic-- A century has passed since this concept has been recognized as a formal technology instead of the product of the occult or folklore. The season is spring and it is time for a brand new school year. At the National Magic University First Affiliate High School, A.K.A Magic High School, students are divided into two distinct groups according to their academic performances. The “Bloom,” who demonstrate the highest grades and are enrolled in the “First Course,” and the “Weed,” who have a poor academic record and are enrolled in the “Second Course.” This spring, a very peculiar brother and sister enroll as new students. The brother is an under achiever with some deficiencies and enrolls as a “Weed,” while his younger sister is an honor student, who enrolls as a “Bloom.” The brother, with a somewhat philosophical expression, and the younger sister who holds feelings a little stronger than sibling love for him… Ever since these two have entered through the gates of this prestigious school, the calm campus was beginning to change...
The Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
The Tudors
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2007)
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2010)
From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.
The Office (U.K.)
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
The Office is a scathing satire of corporate life - full of backfiring practical jokes, failed flirting and all around bad behavior. Starring Ricky Gervais and Martin Freeman, this mockumentary series is one of the most renowned comedies of all time.
Misfits
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
Beforeigners
Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Time travel refugees from The Stone Age, The Viking Era and the late 19th Century have mysteriously settled in Oslo in this series.
Alpha and Omega
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2010)
A pair of polar-opposite wolves must work out their differences while trying to find their way home.
McLeod's Daughters
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2001)
McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunited when they inherit a vast outback cattle property in South Australia. Thrown together after 20 years apart they pull together an all-female workforce and commit to an extraordinary life at Drover's Run.
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2012)
In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
Harrow
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Daniel Harrow is a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves the cases others can't. When a secret from his past threatens his career and his family, he'll need all his wit and forensic genius to keep a crime buried forever.
