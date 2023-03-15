On the night of her wedding, Tari suddenly gets served with an agreement from her husband, Bian, stating that their marriage will end after only a year. Bian, whose heart is faithful to his long-term girlfriend Sarah, had only agreed to their arranged marriage to appease his parents' wishes. Tari attempts to win Bian's love.more
On the night of her wedding, Tari suddenly gets served with an ag...More
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On the night of her wedding, Tari suddenly gets served with an agreement from her husband, Bian, stating that their marriage will end after only a year. Bian, whose heart is faithful to his long-term girlfriend Sarah, had only agreed to their arranged marriage to appease his parents' wishes. Tari attempts to win Bian's love.
About this Show
Wedding Agreement: The Series (Eng)
On the night of her wedding, Tari suddenly gets served with an agreement from her husband, Bian, stating that their marriage will end after only a year. Bian, whose heart is faithful to his long-term girlfriend Sarah, had only agreed to their arranged marriage to appease his parents' wishes. Tari attempts to win Bian's love.