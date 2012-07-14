(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra Edition(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra Edition

Kirito and the others decide to go on an underwater quest to allow Yui to see a whale, but face a shocking revelation… Suguha is afraid of water. So, Asuna and the other girls decide to teach Suguha how to swim. Meanwhile, Kirito is meeting somebody.more

Kirito and the others decide to go on an underwater quest to allo...More

InternationalAnimeVideogamesAnimationMovie2013
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About this Movie

(Sub) Sword Art Online Extra Edition

Kirito and the others decide to go on an underwater quest to allow Yui to see a whale, but face a shocking revelation… Suguha is afraid of water. So, Asuna and the other girls decide to teach Suguha how to swim. Meanwhile, Kirito is meeting somebody.

InternationalAnimeVideogamesAnimationMovie2013
  • hd

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