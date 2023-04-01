In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko accepts a mysterious woman's dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven.more
In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Ja...More
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In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko accepts a mysterious woman's dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven.
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Tengoku Daimakyo
In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko accepts a mysterious woman's dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven.