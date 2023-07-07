Une Zone a Defendre

Original

Une Zone a DefendreUne Zone a Defendre

"This movie contains scenes that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion advised." Greg, an officer with the Internal Security Agency, is sent to infiltrate a ZAD using a false identity. There he meets Myriam, an environmental activist. Eighteen months later, Greg returns to the ZAD on official business, finds Myriam, and discovers she has a baby. Torn between his professional ambition and burgeoning love, Greg must make a choice that could change everything. Time is running out, and soon everything will disappear.more

"This movie contains scenes that may be disturbing to some viewer...More

Not RatedDramaInternationalMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.