About this Movie
Une Zone a Defendre
"This movie contains scenes that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion advised." Greg, an officer with the Internal Security Agency, is sent to infiltrate a ZAD using a false identity. There he meets Myriam, an environmental activist. Eighteen months later, Greg returns to the ZAD on official business, finds Myriam, and discovers she has a baby. Torn between his professional ambition and burgeoning love, Greg must make a choice that could change everything. Time is running out, and soon everything will disappear.