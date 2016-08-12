About this Movie
Florence Foster Jenkins
Meryl Streep delivers a "hilarious and touching" performance as a New York socialite who dreams of becoming a great opera singer. While the voice she hears in her head is beautiful, to everyone else it's awful.
Starring: Meryl StreepHugh GrantSimon HelbergRebecca FergusonNina Arianda
Director: Stephen Frears
