About this Movie
The Pope: Answers
The special focuses on the meeting between Pope Francis, the current head of the Catholic Church, and ten young people of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences. It is an exceptional and exclusive moment never before recorded by a camera: a close and honest conversation between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young people between 20 and 25 years old who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, abortion, loss of faith, the migration crisis, homosexuality, LGTBIQ+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health.
Starring: Pope Francis
Directors: Jordi ÉvoleMàrius Sánchez