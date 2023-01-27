Kokdu: Season of Deity

Kokdu (Kim Jung Hyun) was once a human male who lived in Korea’s past. The gods have turned him into an immortal grim reaper who must come to the mortal realm every 99 years to ruthlessly punish humans for their weakness and frailty. He has come to despise humans, and is now cruel and pitiless. When he comes to the mortal realm this time around, he “possesses” the body of a promising young medic named Do Jin Woo (also played by Kim Jung Hyun). But he finds his mission to send souls to the afterlife compromised when he must fulfill Do Jin Woo’s medical duties. This leads him to cross paths with Han Gye Jeol (Im Soo Hyang), a doctor who graduated from the lowest-ranking medical school in South Korea. Despite her unpromising background, however, Kokdu discovers that Han Gye Jeol has mysterious powers – and seems to have him under her spell. Could his fate have been intertwined with hers in a past life? Why does she have the ability to enthrall him so? Will he complete his mission – or could it be derailed by love? “Kokdu: Season of Deity” is a 2023 South Korean drama series that was directed by Baek Soo Chan and Kim Ji Hoon.