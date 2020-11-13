The story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman. Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, Grossman follows Greta—a shy student with Asperger’s—in her rise to prominence and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
A man who is searching for the father who abandoned him believes his father is one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Murder in the Heartland tells both the story of a murder in a small town as well as how the lives of the people close to it were forever transformed in unexpected ways. The townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
How well do you know your neighbors? What lies behind the white picket fence? NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR explores the evil that can lurk just under the surface or in the heart of any tight-knit small town community in the US.
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Just when you thought you knew who did it, a tip comes in that changes the direction of the case and shifts suspicions. Find out who really did it on Unusual Suspects.
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
Taken at Birth
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
In 1997 a shocking story surfaced. Thomas Hicks, a Georgia doctor, had illegally sold more than 200 babies from the back door of his clinic. Lead investigator Jane Blasio is joined by Lisa Joyner and Chris Jacobs to find closure for those stolen babies.
Drugs, Inc.
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Drugs: A multibillion-dollar industry that fuels crime and violence like no other substance on the planet. Turning cartel leaders into billionaires, the illegal drug industry also provides vital income to hundreds of thousands of poor workers across the globe
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
"Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" tells the individual stories of eight previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms, without parole, who are now seeking resentencing on the heels of a recent United States Supreme Court ruling.
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?