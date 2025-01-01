ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Documentary TV

New on Hulu
Whoa FactorWhoa Factor
Get ready to say WHOA! Did you know a walrus can nap using its own built-in neck pillows? Or that a lion’s roar can travel as far as 88 football fields? How about the fact that beetles make up one-third of all the bugs on Earth, or that some octopuses carry around their own portable homes? “Whoa Factor” is the ultimate animal showdown packed with weird, wild and unbelievably true facts about our world! Join our energetic kid hosts as they go head-to-head, comparing their favorite animals and uncovering amazing abilities, surprising superpowers and jaw-dropping features. With every jump, slide, race and challenge, they’ll battle it out to discover which creature deserves the biggest WHOA factor. From giant roars to clever camouflage and everything in between, every episode is bursting with laughs, learning and epic animal fun.
TVG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Decades In SportsDecades In Sports
This series explores the cultural and political milestones and defining moments of sports history and examines larger-than-life talents, intense rivalries and dominating dynasties, ultimately sketching a portrait of America itself.
TV-EX • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus DeiThe Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei
From the team behind How I Left the Opus Dei, this three-part docuseries features the voices of 14 men from diverse backgrounds who speak to the spiritual, psychological, and financial abuse they experienced while part of the religious group Opus Dei. Told through emotional reenactments, the survivors’ testimony exposes the manipulation of prospective young initiates, the silencing of female voices, and the breaking of the sacred seal of confession. Featuring accounts from priests who lived alongside the group's controversial founder, The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei sheds light on the victims who have endured unimaginable and deeply felt trauma that persists to this day.
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Setting The TempoSetting The Tempo
Chronicling the creation of Canada's first WNBA franchise, the Toronto Tempo.
Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2026)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Jaclyn SmithOn The Red Carpet Icons: Jaclyn Smith
"Charlie's Angels" star Jaclyn Smith looks back on iconic TV role, building a business empire, her love life and more in intimate interview.
TVPG • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2026)
JAŸ-Z In 8JAŸ-Z In 8
Thirty years after his landmark debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” artist, icon, philanthropist, and entrepreneur JAŸ-Z sits down with longtime friend and producer Rick Rubin for an intimate reflection on his storied career, revisiting the music together and unpacking his work and life through a shared listening and illuminating conversation. Featuring many of JAŸ-Z’s iconic tracks and album cuts, including “99 Problems,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” and “4:44,” this eight-episode series offers a deeply revealing portrait of the artist and his work, exploring the influences and inspiration that shaped both the man and his music. Marking Rubin’s directorial documentary debut, JAŸ-Z In 8 unfolds over many hours of candid conversations between two creative superstars, as JAŸ-Z guides us though his work and shows the deep inextricable connection between art and life.
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The Pandemic ProphetThe Pandemic Prophet
France, 2020. In Marseille, celebrated physician Dr. Didier Raoult promotes hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure for COVID-19. Within weeks, the scientist becomes a star in France and a global phenomenon, capturing worldwide attention. But then, six ordinary citizens -- among them teachers, researchers, and caregivers -- decide to verify Raoult's claims. Uniting on social media as "The Cherry Scooters," the group sets out on an investigation nothing had prepared them for. Facing a personality cult, disinformation, and death threats, their quest for truth becomes a brutal tug-of-war... and the group is rocked when they discover that Magali, one of their most committed members, hides an explosive secret: she is Didier Raoult's daughter.
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
A Killer StoryA Killer Story
Directed by Matthew Galkin (One Night in Idaho: The College Murders), this docuseries examines a polarizing murder case that spanned more than two decades and captured national attention. In 2002, Dana Chandler was accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend. Years later, after receiving thousands of emails from Eileen Umbehr, a homemaker turned citizen sleuth, and her husband Keen, journalist Joe Sexton begins to investigate Chandler’s case. As Sexton navigates a legal labyrinth, he discovers the truth is more elusive at every turn, unspooling a complex tale of family conflicts, betrayal, prosecutorial misconduct, competing narratives, and confirmation bias. More than a murder mystery, A Killer Story probes true crime obsession and the dangers of blinkered certainty in a case where the truth may never be known.
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of EvilOJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil
Never-before-seen footage from O.J. Simpson’s prank show reveals how a volatile comeback attempt unraveled. Mounting tension, uneasy encounters, and behind-the-scenes truths test the ethical boundaries of America’s media machine.
TV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN
Chronicling the founding of ESPN, detailing the entrepreneurial journey from a local Connecticut idea to a 24/7 sports network.
Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
SuperbeastSuperbeast
Celebrate nature’s ultimate athletes and their ability to survive, excel and dominate in Earth’s toughest arenas. Watch animals, from apex predators to cunning little creatures, endure against impossible odds as they go full “Superbeast.”
TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Jane Andrews: The Duchess and the Killer - A Special Edition of 20/20Jane Andrews: The Duchess and the Killer - A Special Edition of 20/20
A report on the murder that linked the British royal family to scandal when the Duchess of York's former dresser murdered her boyfriend and went on the run.
Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
First. Forever. A WLL Championship Mini Movie
The intensity, the drama, the inspiration. The first championship will live forever.
Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Gang War OsloGang War Oslo
Gang War: Oslo offers an inside look into some of the most profound criminal gangs that have shaped Norway since the 1980s -- tracing events from the wars between those who ruled the streets to the emergence of intricate theft networks and the lives lost. Through candid and highly personal interviews with some of Norway's most infamous criminals from the early '80s and '90s, the docuseries spotlights how quickly someone's life can change based on the choices they make in the pursuit of power -- and how difficult it can be to reverse. A cautionary tale sprinkled with hope, Gang War: Oslo sheds light on the decades-long cycle of violence while exploring the paths to redemption in an increasingly brutal landscape.
TVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonOn The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly Parton
Country music legend and cultural icon Dolly Parton sat down with George Pennacchio in 2023 to talk about her life, from her hit songs, to the stage and screen.
Talk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2026)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classic)Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classic)
Famous personalities share their real-life personal encounters with the paranormal.
Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
How to Catch a DirtbagHow to Catch a Dirtbag
How to Catch a Dirtbag stars social media sensation "Tizzy," who investigates online posts of bad behavior. With the help of his 10 million plus followers, Tizzy seeks the truth and serves up his own brand of internet justice.
TV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
World's Most Iconic Animals World's Most Iconic Animals
This series explores nature’s engineering genius, revealing the hidden mechanics behind evolution’s most extraordinary animals: the lion, bull shark, bear, rhino, hippo and caiman. Each episode uncovers the science shaping their power, resilience and survival, from the lion’s social strength and the bull shark’s salt shifting kidneys to the bear’s endurance, the rhino’s toughness, the hippo’s unique chemistry and the caiman’s ancient design. Blending cinematic footage with expert insight, the series shows how biology, behavior and environment forge remarkable hunters and survivors, and why the balance sustaining them is both fragile and extraordinary.
TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
America's Backyard GoldAmerica's Backyard Gold
Since the earliest gold rushes, there's no better time than the present to hunt for gold. Recent storms and floods have uncovered fresh deposits across the United States, and gold is at its highest price ever. An estimated $3 trillion of gold is still undiscovered in America, and master miner Dave Turin wants to show you how to find it. From the Dakotas to Georgia and Montana to California, modern miners don't need heavy equipment or expensive investments -- they just need to know where and how to look!
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysterySusan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery
When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to have no idea what happened. But many feel he may have had a hand in her disappearance. As her family searches for answers, the tale takes a tragic turn that no one sees coming.
TV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryCasey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryJodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery
Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, An American Murder Mystery takes a look at the Jodi Arias saga. Media outlets worldwide focused on this Mesa, Arizona, case of a beautiful amateur photographer who falls for a successful businessman. The sins of wrath, lust, gluttony and pride, result in cold-blooded murder.
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Paranormal StateParanormal State
"Paranormal State" follows members of the Penn State University Paranormal Research Society as they investigate alleged paranormal phenomena across the country.
TV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2007)
Upcoming
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
Habla MasTVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Episode (2007)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
Habla MasTVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Episode (2007)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley BeattieTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the AbyssTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Episode (2021)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley BeattieTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Band Of Brothers LegacyAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
TVMA • Documentaries • Episode (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
NFL Film Short: Miller Night FootballAward Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the AbyssTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Episode (2021)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
StandTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is PossibleTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Welcome to TopekaTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
NYC Point GodsTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
Person of InterestTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
StandTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
The Latino List: Volume TwoTV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2012)
John Wayne Behind-the-Scenes: Filming of Stunts, Chases, Fights, Crashes & Gun BattlesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2017)
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is PossibleTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Unbreakable Tatiana SuarezTV14 • Documentaries, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2024)
Welcome to TopekaTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
NYC Point GodsTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Person of InterestTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
A Dangerous NotionTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Episode (2026)
The Cheshire MurdersTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
The Latino List: Volume TwoTV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2012)
The Unbreakable Tatiana SuarezTV14 • Documentaries, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2024)
Siren: The Voices of Shelley BeattieTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
True Crime
Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance ScamTVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
How I Escaped My CultTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
AccusedTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri PapiniTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Taken At BirthTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Homicide HunterTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The Murder of Laci PetersonTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2017)
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad AtlantaTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
DisappearedTVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Deadly WomenTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Unusual SuspectsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Killer UnknownTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2018)
The Case That Haunts MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The First 48TVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2004)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Natalie Wood: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Crime, Biography • TV Series (2018)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not OverTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Children of the SnowTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2019)
Cold Case FilesTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2009)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or ParoleTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2019)
The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Evil Talks: Chilling ConfessionsTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2018)
Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Underworld, Inc.TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2015)
McMillion$TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
To Catch a SmugglerTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Lifestyle
Black Twitter: A People's HistoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Vanderpump VillaTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Secrets & Sisterhood: The SozahdahsTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2023)
The KardashiansTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
1000-lb SistersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Welcome to PlathvilleTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2019)
7 Little JohnstonsTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2013)
Dr. Pimple PopperTV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
60 Days InTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2016)
InterventionTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
Beyond Scared StraightTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
HoardersTVPG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2009)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
My 600-lb LifeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
NightwatchTV14 • Medical, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Nightwatch NationTVPG • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
OutDaughteredTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Sister WivesTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
What Would You Do?TVPG • News Magazine • TV Series (2010)
Nature
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
MonsterQuest: Feline BeastsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Monsters of GodTVMA • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Building GiantsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly PursuitTVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Deep Dive AustraliaTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
To Catch A Smuggler: Tropical TakedownTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Primal CombatTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Malawi Wildlife RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Deep Dive North AmericaAnimals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
AsiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Ice Road RescueTV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2015)
My Best Friend's An AnimalTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Secrets in the SandTVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2024)
Vantara: Sanctuary StoriesTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Fatal EngineeringTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
MonsterQuest: Chasing BigfootTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
MonsterQuest: Predators of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Work on the Wild SideTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Destruction DecodedTVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2025)
Modern Warfare 2.0TVPG • Animals & Nature, History • TV Series (2025)
MammalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Cub CampTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
The Snake CatcherTVPG • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Greatest Mysteries EverTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down UnderTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Sharks of the NorthDocumentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Attack of the Red Sea SharksTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Supersized SharksTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Shark Attack 360TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Sharks Up Close with Bertie GregoryDocumentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Super Shark HighwayTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Planet WeirdTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
UnderdogsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Violent EarthTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Planet Earth IIITVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Frozen Planet IITVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Serengeti IIITVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Seven Worlds, One PlanetTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
AfricaTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Planet Earth IITVG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
The HuntTVG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Planet EarthTVG • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2006)
A World of CalmTVG • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Nature's Great EventsTVG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2009)
Life StoryTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
The Mating GameTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't RiseTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2010)
The Green PlanetTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
LifeTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
The Last UnknownTVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2021)
Saving My TomorrowTVG • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final FlightTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2024)
Frozen PlanetTVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Primal SurvivorTV14 • Family, Travel • TV Series (2016)
Primal Survivor: Escape the AmazonTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
When Sharks AttackTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
The BondTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Popular
90 Day: The Last ResortTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
1000-lb SistersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Evil Lives HereTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
9/11: One Day in AmericaTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
America's Backyard GoldTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
120 Hours Behind BarsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of EvilTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Contraband: Seized at the BorderTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Most Extreme HumansTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2026)
9/11 ReunitedTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
My 600-lb LifeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Contraband CaptureTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Port Protection AlaskaTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Lost Women of AlaskaTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
On the Case with Paula ZahnTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Expedition BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classic)Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?TV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Mysteries of the AbandonedTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
House of Horrors: KidnappedTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
Wild CrimeTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
How It's MadeTVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
Couples TherapyTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Live PD: Police PatrolTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (2017)
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Magic City: An American FantasyTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
InterventionTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
Hometown Homicide: Local MysteriesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Married to EvilTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Hollywood DemonsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar NeeseTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Celebrity Crime SceneTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Fear Thy NeighborTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Very Scary PeopleTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Sleeping With a KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Tucci in ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Welcome to WrexhamTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
9/11: Escape From the TowersTVPG • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
MythBustersTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Paranormal StateTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2007)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
In the Eye of the Storm: ChasersTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money FastTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2022)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2022)
Dark Side of the RingTVMA • Pro Wrestling, Sports • TV Series (2019)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
Hidden Beneath the CitiesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates StoryTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Murder Comes HomeTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Homicide Hunter: American DetectiveTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Trending Documentaries
How It's MadeTVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
Port Protection AlaskaTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
My 600-lb LifeTV14 • Health & Wellness, Medical • TV Series (2014)
120 Hours Behind BarsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The Incredible Dr. PolTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
InterventionTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
Sleeping With a KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
MythBustersTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
A Killer StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Dr. Pimple PopperTV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?TV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Homicide Hunter: American DetectiveTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Contraband CaptureTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Dark Side of the RingTVMA • Pro Wrestling, Sports • TV Series (2019)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classic)Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Welcome to WrexhamTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Wild CrimeTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Chrisleys: Back to RealityTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Road WarsTV14 • Documentaries, Automotive • TV Series (2022)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Four WeddingsTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Live PD: Police PatrolTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (2017)
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar NeeseTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Mysterious IslandsTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock UpTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Long Lost FamilyTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
The FBI FilesTVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1998)
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror StoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Hidden Beneath the CitiesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Dark Side of the 90sTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
On the Case with Paula ZahnTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Contraband: Seized at the BorderTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny TrejoTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Secrets Declassified with David DuchovnyTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Secret of Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2020)
To Catch a Smuggler: South PacificTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Cold Case Files: Murder in the BayouTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Mysteries of Ancient MedicineTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Unusual SuspectsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Prison BridesTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Trafficked with Mariana van ZellerTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Lost Treasures of EgyptTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Return to AmishTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
The 3 Knockdown RuleUnknown • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2020)
The UnXplained Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2023)
Paranormal StateTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2007)
America's Backyard GoldTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Hunt for the Missing: ChicagoTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Most Extreme HumansTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The ConDocumentaries • TV Series (2021)
ScamandaTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Lost Treasures of Ancient GreeceTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Frequently Binged Documentaries
Contraband: Seized at the BorderTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
On the Case with Paula ZahnTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Expedition BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Mysteries of the AbandonedTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
Hometown Homicide: Local MysteriesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Magic City: An American FantasyTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Blood RelativesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Fear Thy NeighborTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Homicide Hunter: American DetectiveTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Dr. Pimple PopperTV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother GodTVMA • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
Legendary LocationsTVPG • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2017)
Crimes Gone ViralTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Long Lost FamilyTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Barnwood BuildersTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Late Night LockupTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Hometown HomicideTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Kindred SpiritsTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Unusual SuspectsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Too Cute!TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2011)
The FBI FilesTVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1998)
Stone House RevivalTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Girl Meets FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
American ChopperTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2003)
Wheeler DealersTV14 • International, Automotive • TV Series (2003)
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas RandolphCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
My Feet Are Killing MeTV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Outback Opal HuntersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Feuds Turned FatalTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Toddlers & TiarasTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
FEDSTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Bargain BlockTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Evil StepmothersTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Still A MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
True ConvictionTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Chaos in CourtTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Deadly DevotionTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Two Shallow GravesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Street OutlawsTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ERTVPG • Medical, Family • TV Series (2014)
Deadline: Crime with Tamron HallTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Storm ChasersTV14 • Documentaries, Weather • TV Series (2007)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Street Outlaws: Fastest in AmericaTV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
sMotheredTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Street Outlaws: MemphisTV14 • Sports, Automotive • TV Series (2018)
The Mind of a MurdererTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Match Me AbroadTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Reasonable DoubtTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
My Big Fat Fabulous LifeTV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Stalked: Someone's WatchingTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2011)
OutDaughteredTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersTV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2022)
Wives With KnivesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Expedition From Hell: The Lost TapesTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
The Price of GleeTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
Most Liked Documentaries
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar NeeseTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom HiddlestonDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2026)
The Chrisleys: Back to RealityTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Judd Family: Truth Be ToldTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the BeesTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Kevin Costner's The WestTVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Secrets Declassified with David DuchovnyTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Tucci in ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Secrets of the Bunny RanchTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Incas: The Rise and FallTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
The Missing MillionairessDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Hollywood DemonsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Caroline Flack: Search for the TruthTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Discovered by DisasterTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
9/11 ReunitedTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to RememberDocumentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Secret of Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2020)
Welcome to WrexhamTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Celebrity Crime SceneTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Titanic Sinks TonightTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
4x20: Quick HitsTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates StoryTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Inside the CIA: Secrets & SpiesTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Hidden Beneath the CitiesTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Love Thy NaderTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Wild CrimeTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
MythBustersTV14 • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Mysteries of Ancient MedicineTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Fame and FentanylTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
ScamandaTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Northwoods SurvivalTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror StoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny TrejoTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Lost Treasures of the Bible: Secrets of FaithTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Life After PeopleTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Inside Airport Lost & FoundTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Live PD: Police PatrolTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (2017)
Mysterious IslandsTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock UpTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
The Curious Case of...TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Beyond Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TVTV14 • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Dark Side of the 90sTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Homicide Hunter: American DetectiveTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Expedition FilesTV14 • Documentaries, Survival • TV Series (2024)
Thomas JeffersonTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Top Guns: The Next GenerationDocumentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Dr. Pimple PopperTV14 • Medical, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the MongolsDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2025)
Cold Case Files: Murder in the BayouTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Trafficked with Mariana van ZellerTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Six Schizophrenic BrothersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri PapiniTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Secrets of the Hells AngelsTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Gladiators: Warriors of the Ancient WorldTV14 • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The BaldwinsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Construction FailsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Legend of Troy: The Epic Rise and FallTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
A-Z
100 Foot WaveTVMA • Surfing, Sports • TV Series (2021)
1000-lb SistersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
101 Fast Foods that Changed the WorldDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2013)
120 Hours Behind BarsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
15: A Quinceañera StoryTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
The 1619 ProjectTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
1968TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
The 1990s: The Deadliest DecadeTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The 2000sTVMA • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
The 2010sTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
2023 Wimbledon Official FilmSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
2024 Stanley Cup Championship FilmSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
2025 Stanley Cup Championship: Florida PanthersSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
26.2 To LifeTVG • Documentaries, Marathon • TV Series (2024)
The 3 Knockdown RuleUnknown • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2020)
30 for 30TVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
30 for 30 ShortsTVG • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
30 for 30: Soccer StoriesSports, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
37 WordsUnknown • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
The 44th President: In His Own WordsTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
4x20: Quick HitsTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
5-Minute StoriesTVG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2026)
7 Deadly SinsTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
9/11 ReunitedTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
9/11: Escape From the TowersTVPG • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
9/11: One Day in AmericaTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before the 90 DaysTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?TVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysTV14 • International, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
90 Day: The Last ResortTVMA • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of PopMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of BristolDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
About FaceTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Abraham LincolnTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
ActionTVMA • Sports, Gambling • TV Series (2019)
Active Shooter: America Under FireTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
AfricaTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Africa Earth's Wild HomeTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
After JackieTV14 • Baseball, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Aftershock: Beyond The Civil WarTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2001)
The Age of InfluenceTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Agents of ChaosTVMA • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
AKA Jane RoeTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2020)
The Alaska TriangleTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Alex Morgan: The EqualizerUnknown • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Alex vs ARodTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Algiers, AmericaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
Alien Files: ReopenedTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Aliens In AlaskaTVPG • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2020)
All AccessTVMA • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2012)
Allen v. FarrowTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The Alzheimer's ProjectTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Amanda Serrano: The Real DealBoxing, Sports • TV Series (2022)
Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the WorldTVMA • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
America's Backyard GoldTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
America's Book of SecretsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
American ChopperTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2003)
American Dynasties: The KennedysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2018)
American Icon - Muscle CarTVG • Automotive, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
American Icon - The Hot RodTVG • Automotive, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American Prince: JFK Jr.TVMA • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2025)
American WreckersTV14 • Automotive, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Amish HauntingTV14 • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2014)
Amsterdam NarcosDrama, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.