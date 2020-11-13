ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Documentary TV

True Stories
I Am Greta
I Am Greta
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
The story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman. Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, Grossman follows Greta—a shy student with Asperger’s—in her rise to prominence and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
A man who is searching for the father who abandoned him believes his father is one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.
Murder in the Heartland
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Murder in the Heartland tells both the story of a murder in a small town as well as how the lives of the people close to it were forever transformed in unexpected ways. The townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
How well do you know your neighbors? What lies behind the white picket fence? NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR explores the evil that can lurk just under the surface or in the heart of any tight-knit small town community in the US.
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Just when you thought you knew who did it, a tip comes in that changes the direction of the case and shifts suspicions. Find out who really did it on Unusual Suspects.
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
Taken at Birth
Taken at Birth
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
In 1997 a shocking story surfaced. Thomas Hicks, a Georgia doctor, had illegally sold more than 200 babies from the back door of his clinic. Lead investigator Jane Blasio is joined by Lisa Joyner and Chris Jacobs to find closure for those stolen babies.
Drugs, Inc.
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Drugs: A multibillion-dollar industry that fuels crime and violence like no other substance on the planet. Turning cartel leaders into billionaires, the illegal drug industry also provides vital income to hundreds of thousands of poor workers across the globe
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
"Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" tells the individual stories of eight previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms, without parole, who are now seeking resentencing on the heels of a recent United States Supreme Court ruling.
Hillary
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
Unexplained
UFO Conspiracies
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Nostradamus Effect
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2009)
The UnXplained
TV14 • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
True Crime
Taken at Birth
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
The Murder of Laci Peterson
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
The Bomber
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Killer Unknown
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Case That Haunts Me
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
A Killer on Floor 32
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Children of the Snow
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Cold Case Files
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Killer Speaks
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
The Panama Papers
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Underworld, Inc.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
McMillion$
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Truth and Lies: Watergate
Documentaries, History • TV Series (2017)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Lifestyle
1000-lb Sisters
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Welcome to Plathville
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2019)
Counting On
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
60 Days In: Narcoland
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Intervention
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
The Little Couple
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Sex Sent Me to the ER
TV14 • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2013)
Little Women: Atlanta
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
Little Women: LA
TV14 • Reality, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Many Sides of Jane
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
My Strange Addiction
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
The Toe Bro
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Nightwatch
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2015)
OutDaughtered
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Toddlers & Tiaras
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2008)
Undercover Boss
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
Vets Saving Pets
TVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
What Would You Do?
TVPG • News Magazine • TV Series (2010)
Popular
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Tiger
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
1000-lb Sisters
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Obsession: Dark Desires
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)
The UnXplained
TV14 • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
The Circus
TV14 • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2016)
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined
Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Alone
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Forged in Fire
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
My Strange Addiction
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Marrying Millions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
River Monsters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Intervention
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
MythBusters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The Cult of the Family
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Ancient Top 10
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
What on Earth?
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Sex Sent Me to the ER
TV14 • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2013)
Street Outlaws
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Murder in the Bayou
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Dark Net
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
America's Book of Secrets
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
Extreme Homes
TVG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Swamp People
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
The Comedy Store
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Forensic Files
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1996)
Nightwatch
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2015)
Leaving Neverland
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Cults and Extreme Belief
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Duck Dynasty
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Bin Laden's Hard Drive
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Mommy Dead and Dearest
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
On Freddie Roach
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Family by the Ton
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Narco Wars
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Reagans
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Killer in Plain Sight
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Homicide City: Charlotte
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
VICE
TVMA • Documentaries, News Magazine • TV Series (2020)
My Feet Are Killing Me
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Hamilton's Pharmacopeia
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Cold Case Files
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Love Fraud
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
A-Z
100%: Julian Edelman
TVMA • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2019)
1000-lb Sisters
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
15: A Quinceañera Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2017)
1969
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
2111
Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2012)
537 Votes
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
60 Days In: Narcoland
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
7 Deadly Sins
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined
Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
ABC News Documentaries
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
ABC News Exclusive: Mary Trump Interview with George Stephanopoulos
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
ABC News Specials
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2006)
Action
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Activate: The Global Citizen Movement
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Active Shooter: America Under Fire
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Against the Tide
TVPG • Documentaries, Football • TV Series (2013)
Agents Of Chaos
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
AKA Jane Roe
TVMA • Documentaries, Legal • TV Series (2020)
Alabama Snake
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2017)
All Access
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Alone
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
America To Me
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
America's Book of Secrets
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
AMS: The Fight for Flight
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Ancient Top 10
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2016)
Apollo: Back to the Moon
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
The Armstrong Tapes
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Assault in the Ring
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Autopsy: Confessions of a Medical Examiner
Autopsy: Confessions of a Medical Examiner
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (1993)
Axios
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2018)
Bad Hombres
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Barbara Walters Presents: American Scandals
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Basketball County: In The Water
TVMA • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2020)
Beah: A Black Woman Speaks
Biography, Documentaries • TV Series (2004)
Because of an Earlier Incident
Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Behind Bars: Rookie Year
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Behind the Mask
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Being Serena
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching
TVPG • Documentaries, Football • TV Series (2019)
The Best of All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson
TVMA • Documentaries, Sports • TV Series (2020)
Between the World and Me
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Bin Laden's Hard Drive
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please
Documentaries, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Blood Runs Cold
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
The Bomber
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Boonies
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Born Behind Bars
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Breaking Amish
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Bride Killa
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Buried Secrets of WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Cannibal Sharks
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on