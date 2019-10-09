Dr. Thomas Hicks illegally sold more than 200 babies from the back door of his Georgia clinic in the 1950s and 1960s. Investigator Jane Blasio works alongside Lisa Joyner and Chris Jacobs to uncover the truth about these black market babies.more
Dr. Thomas Hicks illegally sold more than 200 babies from the bac...More
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Dr. Thomas Hicks illegally sold more than 200 babies from the back door of his Georgia clinic in the 1950s and 1960s. Investigator Jane Blasio works alongside Lisa Joyner and Chris Jacobs to uncover the truth about these black market babies.
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Taken At Birth
Dr. Thomas Hicks illegally sold more than 200 babies from the back door of his Georgia clinic in the 1950s and 1960s. Investigator Jane Blasio works alongside Lisa Joyner and Chris Jacobs to uncover the truth about these black market babies.