In this survival masterclass, extreme adventurer Hazen Audel relives his most thrilling, most agonizing and most disgusting moments and reveals what it takes to become a Primal Survivor.more
In this survival masterclass, extreme adventurer Hazen Audel reli...More
Starring: Hazen Audel
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In this survival masterclass, extreme adventurer Hazen Audel relives his most thrilling, most agonizing and most disgusting moments and reveals what it takes to become a Primal Survivor.
Starring: Hazen Audel
About this Show
Primal Survivor
In this survival masterclass, extreme adventurer Hazen Audel relives his most thrilling, most agonizing and most disgusting moments and reveals what it takes to become a Primal Survivor.
Starring: Hazen Audel