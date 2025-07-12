1 season available (1 episode)

Sharks of the NorthSharks of the North

Sightings of great white sharks have been rising in Atlantic Canada. Alanna Canaran is on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these creatures, determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. Canaran gathers invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.more

Sightings of great white sharks have been rising in Atlantic Cana...More

Starring: Alanna Canaran

DocumentariesAnimals & NatureTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Sharks of the North

Sightings of great white sharks have been rising in Atlantic Canada. Alanna Canaran is on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these creatures, determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. Canaran gathers invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.

Starring: Alanna Canaran

DocumentariesAnimals & NatureTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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