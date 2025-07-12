Sightings of great white sharks have been rising in Atlantic Canada. Alanna Canaran is on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these creatures, determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. Canaran gathers invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.more
Sightings of great white sharks have been rising in Atlantic Cana...More
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Sightings of great white sharks have been rising in Atlantic Canada. Alanna Canaran is on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these creatures, determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. Canaran gathers invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.
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Sharks of the North
Sightings of great white sharks have been rising in Atlantic Canada. Alanna Canaran is on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these creatures, determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. Canaran gathers invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.