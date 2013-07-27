1 season available (3 episodes)

American HauntingAmerican Haunting

Delving deeper into the supernatural than any television series has ever before, this new docuseries will unravel the real life drama experienced by a family undergoing a real American HAUNTING.more

Delving deeper into the supernatural than any television series h...More

Creators: Gary AuerbachJulie Auerbach

DocumentariesSupernaturalTV Series2013

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

American Haunting

Delving deeper into the supernatural than any television series has ever before, this new docuseries will unravel the real life drama experienced by a family undergoing a real American HAUNTING.

Creators: Gary AuerbachJulie Auerbach

DocumentariesSupernaturalTV Series2013

You May Also Like

Kitchen NightmaresTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2007)
Reba McEntire's The HammerTV14 • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcAnimation, Anime • TV Series (2021)
Vacation FriendsR • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2021)
College SoftballSports, Softball • TV Series (2018)
History of the World, Part IITVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Fifty Shades Freed Extended VersionTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Justified: City PrimevalTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky BobbyTV14 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2006)
2022 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live ActionTVMA • Award Shows & Events, Drama • TV Series (2022)
ArcherTVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Wayne's World 2PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1993)
Simply IrresistiblePG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
Sweet Home AlabamaTV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Absolutely FabulousTVPG • Comedy, British • TV Series (1992)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.