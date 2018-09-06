2 seasons available (26 episodes)

TV14Documentaries • CrimeTV Series2018

Secrets of the Morgue explores high-profile murder cases as medical examiners work al...more

Secrets of the Morgue explores high-profile murder cases as medic...More

Episode 19

Married to Murder

A Filipina mail-order bride and mother goes missing in Texas. Detectives suspect her husband when they learn both his ex-wives died under suspicious circumstances.
Episode 20

Intent to Kill

When a human skull is discovered at a Boy Scout camp in Missouri, detectives struggle to connect the dots. Until a renowned forensic pathologist joins the team, and the dead woman begins to tell her own story from beyond the grave.
Episode 21

Killer on Campus

Alabama police are obsessed with the execution-style shooting of an all-American college student. But it will take decades before a cutting-edge forensic facility leads them to a shocking conclusion.
Episode 23

Dance with the Devil

The remains of a young woman are found along a Florida freeway, and the case hinges on plants found with the bones.
Episode 24

Lady in the Lagoon

The mutilated body of a transgender woman is found in a pond outside Cleveland. Detectives close in on three prime suspects, but it’s up to the medical examiner to find a forensic link between the victim and her killer.
Episode 25

Murder on the Mountain

When a single mom is murdered in Colorado, detectives soon have three prime suspects in their sights. And though each insists he had nothing to do with the crime, DNA from all three men is found on the victim’s body.

Secrets of the Morgue explores high-profile murder cases as medical examiners work alongside homicide detectives to bring justice to murder victims and their families.

TV14DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2018
