5 seasons available (49 episodes)

Drain the OceansDrain the Oceans

Drain the Oceans dives deep into the unknown; a truly epic, original series that takes underwater adventure and earth science illustration into a whole new era. Ambitious exploration, advances in scientific research, and innovative technology mean Earth Science and History step forward to expose hidden evidence of the most amazing undersea mysteries, as never seen before.more

Drain the Oceans dives deep into the unknown; a truly epic, origi...More

Starring: Craig SechlerKerry Shale

TV14DocumentariesHistoryScience & TechnologyAnimals & NatureTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
Drain the Oceans - Trailer

About this Show

Drain the Oceans

Drain the Oceans dives deep into the unknown; a truly epic, original series that takes underwater adventure and earth science illustration into a whole new era. Ambitious exploration, advances in scientific research, and innovative technology mean Earth Science and History step forward to expose hidden evidence of the most amazing undersea mysteries, as never seen before.

Starring: Craig SechlerKerry Shale

TV14DocumentariesHistoryScience & TechnologyAnimals & NatureTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Secrets of the Founding FathersTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2009)
Ancient Aliens The Ultimate EvidenceTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2015)
Lost Treasures of EgyptTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
What on Earth?TVPG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Mysteries at the MuseumTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2010)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
America's Book of SecretsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
The UnXplainedTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
History's Greatest MysteriesTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Ancient Bodies: Secrets RevealedTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2024)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.