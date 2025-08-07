1 season available (6 episodes)

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the DevilTed Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil

In 1984, serial killer Ted Bundy offers to help investigator Robert Keppel catch The Green River killer, a phantom who was murdering women in Seattle, Washington - right where Bundy claimed many of his victims, ten years earlier. Keppel and Bundy’s cat and mouse game, played out up until Bundy was executed. Exclusive elements in the form of never-before-heard audio tapes and interviews combine to make Ted Bundy: Dialogue With the Devil the definitive deep dive into one of history’s darkest minds—seen through the steadfast gaze of the detective who refused to look away. more

In 1984, serial killer Ted Bundy offers to help investigator Robe...More

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2025
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Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil - Trailer

About this Show

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil

In 1984, serial killer Ted Bundy offers to help investigator Robert Keppel catch The Green River killer, a phantom who was murdering women in Seattle, Washington - right where Bundy claimed many of his victims, ten years earlier. Keppel and Bundy’s cat and mouse game, played out up until Bundy was executed. Exclusive elements in the form of never-before-heard audio tapes and interviews combine to make Ted Bundy: Dialogue With the Devil the definitive deep dive into one of history’s darkest minds—seen through the steadfast gaze of the detective who refused to look away.

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2025
  • da
  • hd

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