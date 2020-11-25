Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller investigates new emerging underworlds, including the trade in body parts, hired assassins, sextortion and the smuggling of people across the U.S.-Mexico border, to meet the players and learn the business.more
Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller investigates new emer...More
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Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller investigates new emerging underworlds, including the trade in body parts, hired assassins, sextortion and the smuggling of people across the U.S.-Mexico border, to meet the players and learn the business.
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Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller investigates new emerging underworlds, including the trade in body parts, hired assassins, sextortion and the smuggling of people across the U.S.-Mexico border, to meet the players and learn the business.