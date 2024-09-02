1 season available (5 episodes)

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the SaviorBorn Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior

Exec. Producer Michael Bay's first true-crime doc. series — Hadden Clark is the serial killer you've never heard of. Delve into the serial killing Clark family, Hadden's bond with a cellmate he thought was Jesus and the trek to solve cases linked to him.more

Exec. Producer Michael Bay's first true-crime doc. series — Hadde...More

TVMACrimeDocuseriesTV Series2024
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About this Show

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior

Exec. Producer Michael Bay's first true-crime doc. series — Hadden Clark is the serial killer you've never heard of. Delve into the serial killing Clark family, Hadden's bond with a cellmate he thought was Jesus and the trek to solve cases linked to him.

TVMACrimeDocuseriesTV Series2024
  • hd

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