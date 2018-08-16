"Nightwatch Nation," the new nonfiction series from executive producer Dick Wolf and 44 Blue Productions, follows EMTs in Yonkers, New York, Austin, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and Baton Rouge, Louisiana as these real-life heroes risk their lives to work the busiest and most unnerving shift of the day, the overnight.more
"Nightwatch Nation," the new nonfiction series from executive pro...More
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"Nightwatch Nation," the new nonfiction series from executive producer Dick Wolf and 44 Blue Productions, follows EMTs in Yonkers, New York, Austin, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and Baton Rouge, Louisiana as these real-life heroes risk their lives to work the busiest and most unnerving shift of the day, the overnight.
About this Show
Nightwatch Nation
"Nightwatch Nation," the new nonfiction series from executive producer Dick Wolf and 44 Blue Productions, follows EMTs in Yonkers, New York, Austin, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and Baton Rouge, Louisiana as these real-life heroes risk their lives to work the busiest and most unnerving shift of the day, the overnight.