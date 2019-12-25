2 seasons available (22 episodes)

The Alaska TriangleThe Alaska Triangle

Experts and eyewitnesses attempt to unlock the mystery of the Alaska Triangle, a remote area infamous for alien abductions, Bigfoot sightings, paranormal phenomena and vanishing airplanes.more

Starring: Drew Patterson

TVPGSupernaturalLifestyle & CultureTravelHorrorTV Series2019
About this Show

The Alaska Triangle

Experts and eyewitnesses attempt to unlock the mystery of the Alaska Triangle, a remote area infamous for alien abductions, Bigfoot sightings, paranormal phenomena and vanishing airplanes.

