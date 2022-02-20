The American Civil War is one of the most studied and dissected events in our history. But what you don't know may surprise you. From medical inventions to military espionage, the bloody conflict continues to shape our world.more
The American Civil War is one of the most studied and dissected e...More
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The American Civil War is one of the most studied and dissected events in our history. But what you don't know may surprise you. From medical inventions to military espionage, the bloody conflict continues to shape our world.
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The Secret History of the Civil War
The American Civil War is one of the most studied and dissected events in our history. But what you don't know may surprise you. From medical inventions to military espionage, the bloody conflict continues to shape our world.