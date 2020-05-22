A portrait of Norma McCorvey, whose unwanted pregnancy led to the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, Roe v. Wade; later, McCorvey switches sides to crusade as an anti-abortion firebrand; she tells her story in candid one-on-one interviews.more
A portrait of Norma McCorvey, whose unwanted pregnancy led to the...More
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A portrait of Norma McCorvey, whose unwanted pregnancy led to the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, Roe v. Wade; later, McCorvey switches sides to crusade as an anti-abortion firebrand; she tells her story in candid one-on-one interviews.
About this Show
AKA Jane Roe
A portrait of Norma McCorvey, whose unwanted pregnancy led to the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, Roe v. Wade; later, McCorvey switches sides to crusade as an anti-abortion firebrand; she tells her story in candid one-on-one interviews.