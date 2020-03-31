1 season available

The Secret of Skinwalker RanchThe Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

TVPGDocumentaries • Science FictionTV Series • 2020

For the first time ever, HISTORY is gaining full, unprecedented access to one of the ...more

For the first time ever, HISTORY is gaining full, unprecedented a...More

1 season available (8 episodes)

1 season available

(8 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Bad Things Happen When You Dig

For more than 2 centuries, a ranch in Utah has been associated with strange and disturbing occurrences that defy physical reality. Now, a team of dedicated scientists, researchers and experts are determined to solve the mystery.
Episode 2

Night Visions

Peril strikes during a daring investigation as the team embarks on their quest to understand what may lie beneath Skinwalker Ranch.
Episode 3

Looking Down

A life-threatening incident forces the team to re-assess their methods of investigation, and disturbing new evidence at homestead one has Tom and Travis on edge.
Episode 4

High Strangeness

It's an historic moment when the entire team witnesses, and documents, two UFO sightings directly over Skinwalker Ranch.
Episode 5

Dangerous Curves

When advanced testing shows evidence of strange anomalies under the ranch, Brandon finally gives the team permission to dig.
Episode 6

Poking the Nest

The ranch reacts in dangerous ways when the team begins to dig.
Episode 7

Surveillance

Surveillance
Episode 8

Revelations

In a dramatic season finale, the team learns their research is of great interest to the intelligence community and share their findings with the Attorney General of Utah with hopes of moving forward.

Mountain of UFO Evidence Uncovered

About this Show

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

For the first time ever, HISTORY is gaining full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UFO-related activities on earth, Skinwalker Ranch.

Starring: Brandon FugalTravis TaylorJim SegalaBryant 'Dragon' ArnoldJim Morse

TVPGDocumentariesScience FictionTV Series • 2020
  • hd
