Vacation in paradise, or is it? MURDER IN PARADISE is a mystery series where dream getaways are torn apart by a horrific murder. Were victims the random targets of a brutal stranger or the focused objects of premeditated evil?more
Vacation in paradise, or is it? MURDER IN PARADISE is a mystery s...More
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Vacation in paradise, or is it? MURDER IN PARADISE is a mystery series where dream getaways are torn apart by a horrific murder. Were victims the random targets of a brutal stranger or the focused objects of premeditated evil?
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Murder in Paradise
Vacation in paradise, or is it? MURDER IN PARADISE is a mystery series where dream getaways are torn apart by a horrific murder. Were victims the random targets of a brutal stranger or the focused objects of premeditated evil?