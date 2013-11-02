These cases aren't spur of the moment crimes of passion. Instead they're premeditated, highly calculated killings -- all orchestrated by the woman at the center of each case, using her love as the ultimate murder weapon.more
These cases aren't spur of the moment crimes of passion. Instead ...More
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These cases aren't spur of the moment crimes of passion. Instead they're premeditated, highly calculated killings -- all orchestrated by the woman at the center of each case, using her love as the ultimate murder weapon.
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I'd Kill For You
These cases aren't spur of the moment crimes of passion. Instead they're premeditated, highly calculated killings -- all orchestrated by the woman at the center of each case, using her love as the ultimate murder weapon.