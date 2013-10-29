Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.more
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime...More
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Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
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Homicide Hunter
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.