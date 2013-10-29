5 seasons available (61 episodes)

Homicide HunterHomicide Hunter

Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.more

Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime...More

Starring: Joe KendaCarl MarinoJosh Casaubon

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Kenda Revisits One of His Old Cases
Children Find Mother Dead in Bathtub - Was This an Accidental Drowning?
Kenda Hunts for the Shooter in a Drive-By Murder
Self-Defense or Murder? Kenda Investigates a Brutal Stabbing
Kenda Investigates the School of a Kid Who Was Found Shot in the Head
Fire Investigation Turns into a Murder Investigation
Jealous Husband Shoots His Pregnant Wife
Kenda Talks to the Witnesses of a Brutal Murder
Canvasing Possible Murder Witnesses for Clues
Killing in a Park
Mysterious Bite Marks
The Search Begins
Signs of Struggle

About this Show

Homicide Hunter

Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.

Starring: Joe KendaCarl MarinoJosh Casaubon

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2013
  • hd

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