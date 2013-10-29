Homicide Hunter

Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe K...more
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
8 seasons available (122 episodes)
8 seasons available
(122 episodes)
